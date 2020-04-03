MANILA, Philippines – Legendary singer-songwriter Bill Withers died on March 30, and as a testament to his influence on the music industry, many musicians have taken to social media to express their grief over his death and to remember his legacy.

"Rest in power Bill Withers. Your voice, songs, and total expression gave us love, hope, and strength," tweeted Grammy Award-winning rocker Lenny Kravitz. "My soul always has and always will be full of your music."

"Rest in peace, maestro Bill Withers. What a legacy," said Hamilton composer and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, sharing a video of Withers performing his breakthrough hit "Ain't No Sunshine."

Rest In Peace, maestro Bill Withers.

Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson described Withers as "a songwriter's songwriter," and named some of Withers' most famous songs.

"A real loss. Love and mercy to Bill's family," Brian said.

Chance the Rapper described Withers as "really the greatest," and went on to list several of Withers' songs, saying they "are some of the best songs of all time."

Voice talent and Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams shared a link to Withers' song "Lovely Day," saying "One day I will play this ong again because it IS a lovely day. For now, Rest in Peace dear man."

"Your music cheered my heart and soothed my soul."

One day I will play this song again because it IS a lovely day. For now, Rest In Peace dear man. Your music cheered my heart and soothed my soul.

Posting on Instagram, Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson said "Although his music will live on, he will truly be missed!"

Six-time Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves simply tweeted "RIP Bill Withers," with a broken heart emoji.

"One of the greatest vocalists and songwriters ever. Love u Mr Withers," said producer Mark Ronson.

Withers left an indelible mark on the American music industry, pioneering the soul genre and releasing timeless hits that have echoed across generations.

Throughout his career, he won 3 Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. – Rappler.com