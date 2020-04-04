MANILA, Philippines – Miss live music? We do too. All our favorite bars and music venues have been boarded up for now – the music hasn't gone anywhere.

Thanks to the internet, artists have found a way to still play live shows for their listeners – and while watching a live show from your laptop screen is very different from hearing the music blast as an artist performs right in front of you, there is something special about posting a comment on a stream and hearing a musician read it aloud in between songs. (READ: In lockdown, the streets are silent – but Filipino musicians have not stopped playing)

While a live music performance is something of a public service in itself (people's spirits need lifting these days, after all), some artists and shows highlight fundraisers for various communities that are affected by the enhanced community quarantine – so aside from giving you entertainment, many shows give you the opportunity to help out.

If you're a music fan who misses the gig circuit, here are just some of the shows and performances you can enjoy from home:

Lockdown Live!

When: April 4 (ongoing)

Where: The Manila Surfers Association Facebook page

Who: Ian King, Lady I, Bo Bismark, She's Only Sixteen's Roberto Sena, DJ set by Deej Fabian

Performers are raising funds for local surf communities in Baler and La Union that are affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

Pakundangan

When: April 4 (until 11 pm)

Where: Jess&Pat's Facebook page

Who: Leanne & Naara, Bullet Dumas, gelo;, Syd Hartha, Rein So, Vernice Madrigal, Victor Mariano

The online gig aims to raise funds for sustainable water pumps for the Aetas of Porac, Pampanga, as well as for basic supplies and PPEs for healthcare frontliners.

Homeoke

When: April 6 and 7, 9 pm

Where: Cornerstone Entertainment's YouTube channel and Facebook page

Who: Inigo Pascual, Radha, Claudia Barretto, Charms Jacinto, and more

Hosted by Kyle Echavarri, Zephanie, Janina Vela and Alexander Diaz

Velvet Live

When: Every Monday, 5 pm

Where: SoupStar Music's Facebook page

Who: Gracenote (April 6), Banda ni Kleggy (April 13), Better Days, Kurei, and the vowels they orbit (April 20), Imago (April 27), 6cyclemind (May 4), Ultracombo (May 11)

The gig series raises funds for coronavirus frontliners via the MVP Rewards app.

Lockdown Loops

When: Almost daily, 2:30 pm

Where: Enrique de Dios' Facebook page

Who: Enrique de Dios

The Brigada and Kjwan musician highlights a different donation drive for every performance.

Bayanihan Musikahan

When: Almost daily, varying times

Where: Bayanihan Musikahan's Facebook page, and each performer's individual Facebook pages

Who: Jason Dy, Louie Ocampo, Jamie Rivera, Hans Dimayuga, Bayanihan Huntahan, Shiela Valderrama, The Company, Arman Ferrer, Jireh Lim, Gab Pangilinan, Chad Borja, Mark Carpio, Jed Madela, Cooky Chua and Waki, Leanne & Naara, Gary Valenciano

The online concert series is raising funds for urban poor communities and frontliners affected by the pandemic. They constantly update their artist lineup, announcing new artists as they go along. (LIST: 'Bayanihan Musikahan' online concert lineup and how you can help)

Mamatay Kang Hayup na COVID Ka

When: April 4, 6 pm to April 14, 11:59 pm

Where: Mamatay Kang Hayup na COVID Ka's Facebook page

Who: Musicians, poets, artists including Aia de Leon, Johnoy Danao, Juan Miguel Severo, Gloc 9, Raymund Marasigan, Reese Lansangan, and more

The 10-day, 24 hours/day telethon aims to raise funds for thetechnicians, and volunteers at the Philippine Genome Center, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the UP National Institute for Health, and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

Soup of the Week with Raymund Marasigan

When: Every Wednesday, 10 am

Where: Soupstar Entertainment's Facebook page

Who: Raymund Marasigan

The "kwentuhan at jamming" session with the Sandwich frontman and Pedicab keyboardist encourages viewers to donate for coronavirus frontliners via the MVP Rewards app.

Kumu Social Distansing

When: March 26 to April 8 (ongoing), 4 pm to 9 pm

Where: The Kumu app

Who: Tin of MNL48, Mylene Dizon, Nino Alejandro, Annie Lux, Donita Rose

The fundraiser aims to donate to Filipino families affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

Velvet Live Piano Show with Eunice Jorge of Gracenote

When: Every Thursday, 10 pm

Where: Soupstar Entertainment's Facebook page

Who: Eunice Jorge of Gracenote

The Gracenote vocalist performs songs on the piano and talks to the viewers. Like Soupstar's other shows, this show aims to raise funds for frontliners via the MVP Rewards app.

Gig from Home Productions

When: Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, 8 pm

Where: Gig from Home Productions' Facebook page

Who: gelo of The Busking Community PH (April 4), their line-up is updated as they go

– Rappler.com