LIST: Online music shows you can watch from home
MANILA, Philippines – Miss live music? We do too. All our favorite bars and music venues have been boarded up for now – the music hasn't gone anywhere.
Thanks to the internet, artists have found a way to still play live shows for their listeners – and while watching a live show from your laptop screen is very different from hearing the music blast as an artist performs right in front of you, there is something special about posting a comment on a stream and hearing a musician read it aloud in between songs. (READ: In lockdown, the streets are silent – but Filipino musicians have not stopped playing)
While a live music performance is something of a public service in itself (people's spirits need lifting these days, after all), some artists and shows highlight fundraisers for various communities that are affected by the enhanced community quarantine – so aside from giving you entertainment, many shows give you the opportunity to help out.
If you're a music fan who misses the gig circuit, here are just some of the shows and performances you can enjoy from home:
Lockdown Live!
When: April 4 (ongoing)
Where: The Manila Surfers Association Facebook page
Who: Ian King, Lady I, Bo Bismark, She's Only Sixteen's Roberto Sena, DJ set by Deej Fabian
Performers are raising funds for local surf communities in Baler and La Union that are affected by the enhanced community quarantine.
Pakundangan
When: April 4 (until 11 pm)
Where: Jess&Pat's Facebook page
Who: Leanne & Naara, Bullet Dumas, gelo;, Syd Hartha, Rein So, Vernice Madrigal, Victor Mariano
The online gig aims to raise funds for sustainable water pumps for the Aetas of Porac, Pampanga, as well as for basic supplies and PPEs for healthcare frontliners.
Homeoke
When: April 6 and 7, 9 pm
Where: Cornerstone Entertainment's YouTube channel and Facebook page
Who: Inigo Pascual, Radha, Claudia Barretto, Charms Jacinto, and more
Hosted by Kyle Echavarri, Zephanie, Janina Vela and Alexander Diaz
Velvet Live
When: Every Monday, 5 pm
Where: SoupStar Music's Facebook page
Who: Gracenote (April 6), Banda ni Kleggy (April 13), Better Days, Kurei, and the vowels they orbit (April 20), Imago (April 27), 6cyclemind (May 4), Ultracombo (May 11)
The gig series raises funds for coronavirus frontliners via the MVP Rewards app.
Lockdown Loops
When: Almost daily, 2:30 pm
Where: Enrique de Dios' Facebook page
Who: Enrique de Dios
The Brigada and Kjwan musician highlights a different donation drive for every performance.
Bayanihan Musikahan
When: Almost daily, varying times
Where: Bayanihan Musikahan's Facebook page, and each performer's individual Facebook pages
Who: Jason Dy, Louie Ocampo, Jamie Rivera, Hans Dimayuga, Bayanihan Huntahan, Shiela Valderrama, The Company, Arman Ferrer, Jireh Lim, Gab Pangilinan, Chad Borja, Mark Carpio, Jed Madela, Cooky Chua and Waki, Leanne & Naara, Gary Valenciano
The online concert series is raising funds for urban poor communities and frontliners affected by the pandemic. They constantly update their artist lineup, announcing new artists as they go along. (LIST: 'Bayanihan Musikahan' online concert lineup and how you can help)
Mamatay Kang Hayup na COVID Ka
When: April 4, 6 pm to April 14, 11:59 pm
Where: Mamatay Kang Hayup na COVID Ka's Facebook page
Who: Musicians, poets, artists including Aia de Leon, Johnoy Danao, Juan Miguel Severo, Gloc 9, Raymund Marasigan, Reese Lansangan, and more
The 10-day, 24 hours/day telethon aims to raise funds for thetechnicians, and volunteers at the Philippine Genome Center, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the UP National Institute for Health, and the Lung Center of the Philippines.
Soup of the Week with Raymund Marasigan
When: Every Wednesday, 10 am
Where: Soupstar Entertainment's Facebook page
Who: Raymund Marasigan
The "kwentuhan at jamming" session with the Sandwich frontman and Pedicab keyboardist encourages viewers to donate for coronavirus frontliners via the MVP Rewards app.
Kumu Social Distansing
When: March 26 to April 8 (ongoing), 4 pm to 9 pm
Where: The Kumu app
Who: Tin of MNL48, Mylene Dizon, Nino Alejandro, Annie Lux, Donita Rose
The fundraiser aims to donate to Filipino families affected by the enhanced community quarantine.
Velvet Live Piano Show with Eunice Jorge of Gracenote
When: Every Thursday, 10 pm
Where: Soupstar Entertainment's Facebook page
Who: Eunice Jorge of Gracenote
The Gracenote vocalist performs songs on the piano and talks to the viewers. Like Soupstar's other shows, this show aims to raise funds for frontliners via the MVP Rewards app.
Gig from Home Productions
When: Every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, 8 pm
Where: Gig from Home Productions' Facebook page
Who: gelo of The Busking Community PH (April 4), their line-up is updated as they go
– Rappler.com