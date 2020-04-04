MANILA, Philippines – Christian Bautista and Janine Teñoso recently released their new collaboration, an uplifting new track called "Bukas Wala Nang Ulan."

The song speaks of overcoming challenges day after day, and having someone to hold on to through it all.

On their collaboration, Christian said "Janine’s music has always amazed me ever since I heard her version of 'Di Na Muli.' I'm glad that we are able to sing a duet together finally, especially with this song that hopefully may encourage more people during these tough times."

At the same time, Janine, said she is "happy and grateful" for the collaboration, saying: "the song is very timely...It gives hope to a lot of people especially during these times."

"A lot have been already affected and releasing this hopeful and inspirational song is a good way to remind them that there is hope, peace and restoration. That in the end, everyone will get through these challenges," she said.

"Bukas Wala Nang Ulan" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records. – Rappler.com