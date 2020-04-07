MANILA. Philippines – Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and John Legend are only some of the music legends who are performing in a global broadcast event to support frontline healthcare workers.

The event, called One World Together at Home, was curated by Lady Gaga in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen, a movement of citizens calling for an end to extreme poverty by 2030.

According to the Global Citizen website, the event will be broadcast on April 18, 8 pm ET (April 19, 8 am, Philippine time) on various platforms including TV networks such as ABC, NBC, and MTV, as well as online platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

“The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporitng the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work,” the website said.

Other people slated to appear include Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Daviod Beckham, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, Idris and Sabrina Elba, and Stevie Wonder. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will be hosting the special.

The event calls on people to take the pledge on the Global Citizen website to stay at home and to call on governments, big business, and billionaires to take action.

On Twitter, Lady Gaga said that she has been working with Global Citizen and WHO in the past few weeks, meeting with 68 corporate leaders from top companies all over the world to raise over $35 million, which will go towards personal protective equipment (PPEs) and test kits around the world.

Aside from fundraising, she helped curate the broadcast event, which she said is meant to “celebrate and highlight the singular kind global community and celebrate the power of the human spirit.”

She said that while they will continue fundraising, the event “is not a fundraiser.”

“We will raise the money before we go on air, so when we do go live, put your wallets away and sit back and enjoy the show that you all very much deserve,” she said. “I love you all.” – Rappler.com