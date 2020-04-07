MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra’s assistant concertmaster Christian Tan made everyone’s hearts tender as he performed “Song for my Brother” from the hit Korean series Crash Landing On You.

“No virus can stop us from making art and making music. In this time of fear and uncertainty, we need music to soothe our spirit and keep us connected,” the PPO said in the caption of the Facebook post where the video is shared.

The cover, they said, was to set the mood for meditation an reflection in time for Holy Week. They credited Hye Seung Nam and Park Sang Hee for the original music, and Xeric Tan for the violin and piano arrangement.

In Crash Landing On You, the song is played by the character of Ri Jeong-hyeok, the North Korean army captain who helps protect South Korean heiress Son Ye-jin who literally crash lands on him in the series’ first episode.

The song is played in episode 7, when Jeong-hyeok remembers his time in Switzerland where he studied music before joining the military. In the scene, he sits at the piano for the last time at a dock in Switzerland as he plays the sad melody for his brother, who died in a mysterious accident.

In case you haven't binge-watched it yet, Crash Landing on You is up for streaming on Netflix. – Rappler.com