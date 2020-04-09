MANILA, Philippines – Artists of Cornerstone Entertainment will feature in a concert dubbed KanTAHANAN, Isang Pagsaludo sa mga Mahal Natin Frontliners airing on Sunday, April 12 over at Cornerstone Entertainment's Facebook page at 8pm.

Among those who will perform are Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Rachelle Ann Go, Sam Milby, KZ Tandigan, Angeline Quinto, Erik Santos, Jason Dy, and Jessa Zaragoza. Gretchen Ho, KC Concepcion, Ruffa Gutierrez, Nicole Cordoves, and Julia Montes are also part of the tribute.

Aside from paying tribute to frontliners, the event will be Cornerstone's way of celebrating Easter Sunday.

KanTAHANAN is the latest online concert mounted by artists as a way of supporting and cheering on medical frontliners in the coronavirus pandemic.

The whole of Luzon has been placed on lockdown since March 17 to curb the spread of the virus. President Rodrigo Duterte recently announced that the government would extended the lockdown to April 30.

As of Wednesday, April 8, coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 3,870. – Rappler.com