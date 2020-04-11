MANILA, Philippines – BTS may have had to cancel their Seoul concerts because of the coronavirus – but that’s not stopping the K-pop stars from making their ARMY happy, even in a pandemic.

The boy band announced on Instagram that they will be holding Bang Bang Con, a free “online concert weekend” on April 18 and 19, starting at 12 pm Korean time (11 am Philippine time). It will be streamed on their official YouTube channel.

So what exactly does BTS mean by an “online concert weekend”? No, the boys won’t be performing live – but they will be streaming 8 peformances from their past concerts from 2014 to 2018.

See the shows they’re streaming for the event:

April 18

2015 BTS Live on Stage

2016 BTS Live on Stage: Epilogue

BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet

BTS 3rd Muster: ARMY.ZIP+

April 19

2017 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode III The Wings Tour in Seoul

2017 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode III The Wings Tour The Final

BTS 4th Muster: Happy Ever After

2018 BTS World Tour: Love Yourself Seoul

BTS is a 7-member K-pop boy band with a global following. Its members include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.