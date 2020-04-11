BTS to hold at-home concert series on YouTube
MANILA, Philippines – BTS may have had to cancel their Seoul concerts because of the coronavirus – but that’s not stopping the K-pop stars from making their ARMY happy, even in a pandemic.
The boy band announced on Instagram that they will be holding Bang Bang Con, a free “online concert weekend” on April 18 and 19, starting at 12 pm Korean time (11 am Philippine time). It will be streamed on their official YouTube channel.
So what exactly does BTS mean by an “online concert weekend”? No, the boys won’t be performing live – but they will be streaming 8 peformances from their past concerts from 2014 to 2018.
See the shows they’re streaming for the event:
April 18
- 2015 BTS Live on Stage
- 2016 BTS Live on Stage: Epilogue
- BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet
- BTS 3rd Muster: ARMY.ZIP+
April 19
- 2017 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode III The Wings Tour in Seoul
- 2017 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode III The Wings Tour The Final
- BTS 4th Muster: Happy Ever After
- 2018 BTS World Tour: Love Yourself Seoul
BTS is a 7-member K-pop boy band with a global following. Its members include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. – Rappler.com