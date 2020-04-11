MANILA, Philippines – K-pop star Wonho thanked his fans for their support as he left his former boy band Monsta X after being accused of drug use.

Wonho left the band in October 2019, as police opened an investigation on the allegations against him, claiming that he had used marijuana in 2013.

In a letter to fans posted on his fancafe (a platform where K-pop artists can connect with fans) and published on Soompi, Wonho said that his fans must have hurt a lot during that time, and acknowledged that he “can’t undo the things that hurt you.”

He said that he hoped they would be happy again, and reassured them that it’s okay to rest if they’re having a difficult time.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to become a better person. I’ll keep being grateful in the future,” he said.

After being cleared of drug charges March 14, some people thought he might rejoin Monsta X – but on April 9, the artist signed with a new label, Highline Entertainment, as a solo artist.

Highline Entertainment, a subsidiary to Monsta X’s label Starship Entertainment, said in a statement quoted in Forbes that they would “give full support” to the artist.

Wonho recently opened new Twitter and Instagram accounts as a solo artist. – Rappler.com