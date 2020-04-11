MANILA, Philippines – David Archuleta gave 2000s kids the cover they never knew they needed when he performed part of Jesse McCartney's signature hit "Beautiful Soul."

On April 11, David shared a video of his performance on Twitter, saying "I've always loved this song."

The video shows David singing the first verse of the song and its LSS-inducing chorus, while also playing the keys.

"Beautiful Soul" was released in 2004 and became the ultimate kilig anthem, cementing Jesse's status as a teen heartthrob.

Several years later in 2007, David would also become a teen heartthrob, rising to fame as a finalist on American Idol and subsequently releasing his own kilig-worthy anthem, "Crush" in 2008.

– Rappler.com