MANILA, Philippines – You will be surprised to learn at least two things from Miguel Odron. First, he didn’t realize he could sing – like, really sing – until he was in his teens. Second, that he, to this day, thinks of himself primarily as a songwriter who just happens to sing.

In this episode of Who is the Filipino (recorded before the coronavirus pandemic forced lockdowns around the country), Miguel talks about an already rapidly-changing world, his own rapidly-changing world, the Filipino-American identity, and his own musical journey. He also talks about Chevy Cruze, his latest single about a relationship gone astray. Stream “Chevy Cruze” and watch the music video here.

