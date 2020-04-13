MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray paid tribute to frontliners in the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, April 12, by singing John Lennon's "Imagine."

Catriona's performance was part of Cornerstone Entertainment's tribute entitled KanTAHANAN, Isang Pagsaludo sa mga Mahal Natin Frontliners.

Aside from KanTAHANAN, Catriona also recorded her version of Adele's "Make You Feel My Love," for ASAP Natin To.

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen and singer did not forget to leave a message for people affected by HIV and AIDS, during the Rise As One online concert broadcast on the Champion Community Center Facebook page. Catriona is one the ambassadors of Love Yourself, an organization dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness.

Catriona has also been helping frontliners through Young Focus, an organization that works on providing poor children access to education. The group raised money to distribute relief goods and food to families in Smokey Mountain.

