MANILA, Philippines – Zsa Zsa Padilla and Karylle performed the song "Simula" on Sunday, April 12 on ASAP Natin To.

The mother and daughter tandem was accompanied by Sponge Cola lead vocalist Yael Yuzon, who arranged the song. Karylle, who is married to Yael, wrote the song.

Both Zsa Zsa and Karylle confirmed that song will come out on Spotify soon.

"Karylle told me a story about how in a flight back to Manila there was a storm and their flight was diverted. They tried to land in Cebu but couldn’t. They tried to land in Subic but couldn’t either. Finally, the plane went back to Manila and was able to land. She told me, 'Mama, all the while the plane kept circling, I kept listening to our song. Your voice was calming and I felt you were with me,'" Zsa Zsa said on Instagram.

Karylle said that had hoped to sing the song on Mother's Day.

"Big thanks to my @asapofficialfamily! I was kinda quietly dreaming of launching my special duet of SIMULA with mama @zsazsapadilla on ASAP on Mother’s Day but I didn’t think it would actually happen," she said.

"Simula" was first performed by Karylle in 2019 for the iflix project Mystified. The film was the reunion of the 4 original sang'gres of Encantadia – Karylle, Iza Cazaldo, Sunshien Dizon, and Diana Zubiri. – Rappler.com