MANILA, Philippines – Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona, musicians and parents to Instagram’s favorite babies Pancho and Vito, are holding an online gig to raise funds for #FeedPHBabies, a campaign by Project Hero to provide "baby-friendly" relief goods to Filipino families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The gig, called Jim and Saab Are Playing At Your House, will be held on April 17, at 8 pm on YouTube.

The couple will be performing some covers as well as songs by their band Cheats. They will also be doing a live Q&A for viewers.

The #FeedPHBabies campaign aims to help babies aged 4 to 24 months that belong to families affected by the enhanced community quarantine. The campaign will be giving cash assistance, sanitary essentials, and complementary baby food and vitamins (for babies aged 6 months and up) to beneficiaries.

Donations can be made via G-Cash, BDO, BPI, UnionBank, Security Bank, Paypal, or PayMaya.

We had to take down a previous tweet because of some conflicts with the PH Milk Code, as explained on this thread:https://t.co/8F0nH9Q821…



We aim to help, but not to disobey the rules of our national government. Donors can still DM us po. Thanks!pic.twitter.com/VZQyp9G98y — #FeedPHBabies (@ProjectHeroPH) April 11, 2020

– Rappler.com