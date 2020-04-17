MANILA, Philippines – After singing during the Bayanihan Musikahan last April 9, Gary Valenciano is set to hold a 2-day concert live on Facebook this Saturday and Sunday, April 18 and 19.

On his social media accounts, the singer wrote: "Hi everyone. Inviting you to join me for two nights of music from my home on April 18 & 19 at 8:30pm.

"May these events help in keeping all of us...HOPEFUL."





Valenciano was originally set to hold a concert called Pure Energy this month at the Smart Araneta Coliseum but had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of April 16, coronavirus cases in the Philippines were pegged at more than 5,000. – Rappler.com