MANILA, Philippines – IV of Spades recently released their latest single, "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)," along with an eerie music video that gives justice to the song title.

Both the video and the single were released at midnight on Friday, April 17. The video plays out like a lot of the livestreams we get from bands performing in the middle of a lockdown with Zild, Badjao, and Blaster playing separately from their own homes.

The video, however, is shot in infrared night vision, making it look like a found footage horror film. It's time-stamped April 15, a few minutes before midnight, and things get trippy after the clock strikes twelve, just as Blaster launches into a headbanging guitar solo.

The music video was edited by the band's creative director Daniel Aguilar.

"Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)" comes after the funk-rock trio's song "Ang Pinagmulan," which was released in February as the first single off their upcoming sophomore album. – Rappler.com