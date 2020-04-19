MANILA, Philippines – Right in the comforts of their own homes, the biggest musicians and personalities from all over the world are coming together for an hours-long virtual show curated by no less than Lady Gaga herself.

One World Together at Home, which aired Sunday morning, April 19 in the Philippines, features A-listers including Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. American late-night television personalities Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert are set to host, and all four members of The Rolling Stones – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood – are also in the line-up.

Lady Gaga, who earliered postponed the release of her new studio album, had said in a World Health Organization briefing that the event was a "love letter to the world" in the "fearless global effort" against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Several countries, including the Philippines, are in total or partial lockdown to minimize movement and slow down the spread of the highly-contagious disease which has left more than 157,000 dead worldwide.

Saturday's special "will continue this, telling global stories of triumph and hope, and told to a global audience, truly bringing the world together," Lady Gaga said.

"We can do something to bring joy and respite to the corners of the earth."

The event was curated by Lady Gaga in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen, a movement of citizens calling for an end to extreme poverty by 2030. – Rappler.com