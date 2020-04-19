MANILA, Philippines – No less than Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, and John Legend came together – albeit digitally – to sing a rousing rendition of "The Prayer" to cap off a two-hour long special for workers risking their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5 closed the One World: Together At Home special, which aired on Sunday, April 19 in the Philippines (April 18 in the evening in the US). The special, which was curated by Lady Gaga in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen, was a "love letter to the world" as countries all over deal with the health crisis.

The special featured the biggest stars from all over the world either performing or offering messages of thanks and encouragement from their homes. Different countries have imposed partial or total lockdowns and stay-at-home notices in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Lady Gaga had opened the show with a rendition of "Smile" from her home.

