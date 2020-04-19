MANILA, Philippines – Regine Velasquez will be holding a birthday concert on April 25 that will be streamed on the ABS-CBN Facebook page. The singer's birthday is on April 22.

One Night With Regine, A Birthday Concert is in collaboration with ABS-CBN's Bantay Bata 163, which is also the beneficiary of the musical event.

Regine said on Sunday, April 19 over ASAP Natin To that more details will be announced on the concert and donation process at a later date.

Previously, Regine said her team has been coordinating with Bantay Bata for a concert that was supposed to be held in June but had to be adjusted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We were gonna do it sana sometime in June but unfortunately I don’t think it’s going to happen. Now we’re trying to set up something for my birthday,” she said.

On Sunday, Regine was asked her birthday wish during the telecast of ASAP Natin To.

“Gaya ng prayers and wish ni Luis... na sana matapos na ang lahat ng ito, so we can go back to our normal lives. S'yempre, I want my family to be healthy and safe.

(Like what Luis is praying and wishing for... for this to all end so we can go back to our normal lives. Of course, I want my family to be healthy and safe.)

"Ayun lang naman. Pero we all have the same prayers nga. Sana may maka-dicscover na ng vaccine, ng cure para hindi na tayo mag-alala when we go out there,” she said.

(That's all. But we all have the same prayers. I hope someone will discover a vaccine, a cure so that we don't need to worry when we go out there.)

She also fulfilled a wish of a nurse named Gerry John Cumpio, wherein they did a duet of the song "Ikaw." – Rappler.com