WATCH: Morissette Amon, A1 sing 'Like A Rose'
MANILA, Philippines – British boyband A1 and Filipino singer Morissette Amon gave fans a special treat on Monday, April 20 when they performed A1's hit song "Like A Rose" together (from their own homes, of course).
The performance is part of A1's Take Your Home series.
Morissette earlier teased the collaboration on her social media accounts, sharing a photo of her and Ben talking online.
Last year, Morissette was able to work with Ben for a duet of the song "This Christmas."
– Rappler.com