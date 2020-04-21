MANILA, Philippines – British boyband A1 and Filipino singer Morissette Amon gave fans a special treat on Monday, April 20 when they performed A1's hit song "Like A Rose" together (from their own homes, of course).

The performance is part of A1's Take Your Home series.

Morissette earlier teased the collaboration on her social media accounts, sharing a photo of her and Ben talking online.

Last year, Morissette was able to work with Ben for a duet of the song "This Christmas."

– Rappler.com