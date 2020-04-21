MANILA, Philippines –Singer Ogie Alcasid released a new song, on April 17 under Star Music.

Entitled "Live for Jesus," the song feature the voices of his wife, singer Regine Velasquez and singers Jaya, and Gary Gotidoc.

Ogie wrote and composed the song, which was arranged by Mark Lopez and mixed and mastered by Tim Recla.

"It is my hope and prayer that this song inspires us to keep believing that despite the crisis, we will survive this," Ogie said in a statement. "Jesus is our answer. It is also during these times that we are weak when our savior is strongest. How His grace is sufficient for us.”

"Live for Jesus" is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. – Rappler.com