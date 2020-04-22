MANILA, Philippines – Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, and Kitchie Nadal are reuniting on the virtual stage for Secrets III: An Online Concert, to raise funds for employees and workers of live music venues that have been closed for the enhanced community quarantine.

The show, which is done in partnership with Gabi Na Naman (GNN) productions and Smirnoff Mule, will be the third installment of the artists' sold-out concert series Secrets. It will be streamed live on the trio's official Facebook page on May 1, 8 pm.

The show will feature never-before-heard collaborations among the three award-winning singer-songwriters, as well as individual performances featuring their greatest hits and deep cuts.

Secrets III is part of the artists' ongoing efforts to help the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and a primer to GNN’s 5th anniversary celebration. Some of the confirmed beneficiaries include independent music venues such as Route 196, Mow’s, Saguijo Café & Bar, Jess and Pat’s, ‘70s Bistro, 123 Block, and Social House, with more to be announced.

"Deprived of operating to serve people with live entertainment, music venues have temporarily shut down, and are struggling to manage their overhead expenses," says GNN’s Milley Habito, one of the executive producers of the online concert.

"Thanks to the girls, we’ll be given a chance to cover some of the funds needed to support employees and workers of independent music venues and bars. We cannot imagine a vibrant, bustling music scene without these people who have dedicated their lives in helping run the gigs. The waiters, cooks, kitchen helpers, cashiers, parking attendants, food servers, tech guys, security personnel and other employees deserve our help too," she said. – Rappler.com