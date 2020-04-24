MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Blinks and Little Monsters – American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga has confirmed that South Korean girl group BLACKPINK will be featured on her upcoming album, Chromatica.

The 34-year-old performer posted the tracklist of the "sixth album by Lady Gaga" on Thursday, April 23. The photo showed 16 tracks, which includes a collaboration with Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo of BLACKPINK for the song "Sour Candy."

BLACKPINK also reposted the tracklist from Lady Gaga on their official Instagram account.

BLACKPINK also reposted the tracklist from Lady Gaga on their official Instagram account.

Other A-lister collabs include Lady Gaga's song with Ariana Grande "Rain On Me" and "Sine From Above" with Elton John.

The first single off of Chromatica, "Stupid Love," was released late February 2020.

Chromatica was initially scheduled for an April 10, 2020 release, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lady Gaga has yet to announce a new release date. – Rappler.com