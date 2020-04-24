MANILA, Philippines – Gloc-9 and Raymund Marasigan recently collaborated under quarantine, and together released the result of that: “Gera Gera,” a song that examines the world under lockdown and asks the question: who is the real enemy?

“Ang pumapatay hindi mga armas/ o karamdaman na wala pa daw lunas/ sa panahong burado ang mga antas/ mga kumukumpas lang ang kumakaltas/ Sa kaban ng bayan may tapayan na butas/ Tuloy tuloy ang pag agos ng katas/ Mula sa puno na ilan lamang ang siyang pwedeng makapitas/ kailan pa kaya tayo maliligtas dito sa giyera?” Gloc-9 raps in a verse.

Raymund then follows up with a bridge. “Sino nga ba ang kalaban?/ Sino nga bang panggulo?/ Yun bang dala-dala ng hangin?/ O yung haring may dala-dala sa ulo?,” he sings, before launching into the song’s refrain.

The song was released along with a video, which was shot from the artists’ homes on mobile phones. In the video, Raymund covers his face up with a face mask and war goggles, while Gloc-9 raps by a window, looking out into the world, and later raps from a bed with a bottle of alcohol by his head.

The rapper and Sandwich frontman have collaborated before, on Gloc-9’s song “Pangarap.” – Rappler.com