MANILA, Philippines – The members of '90s music group Smokey Mountain are reuniting in a special Bayanihan Musikahan concert happening on May 3 at 11 pm.

On his social media accounts, National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab shared a teaser of all former members – Tony Lambino, Jeffrey Hidalgo, Geneva Cruz, James Coronel, Chedi Vergara, Shar Santos, Jayson Angangan, and Anna Fegi singing together.

Cayabyab mentioned that Lea Salonga, Gary Valenciano, and Martin Nievera would be part of the special, plus other guests.

"We all come together, as we are part of the taumbayan (people) to the rescue! Tayong lahat yun! (That's all of us) Catch it. Watch it. Rare treat. Lapit na!" Cayabyab wrote.

In 2019, Hidalgo, Lambino, and Coronel got together to show support for Cayabyab, who was given the the Ramon Magsaysay award for his contribution to Philippine music.

Smokey Mountain was a music group formed by Cayabyab. They originated some of Filipino music's classics, including "Kailan," "Can This Be Love," and "Paraiso."

Bayanihan Musikahan, an online concert series was established to raise funds for those affected by the "enhanced community quarantine" in Luzon. (LIST: 'Bayanihan Musikahan' online concert lineup and how you can help)

The government announced on Friday, April 24, that the ECQ will be extended until May 15 in Metro Manila and parts of Luzon. – Rappler.com