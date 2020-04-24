MANILA, Philippines – Bayanihan Musikahan has already raised over P62 million so far for coronavirus relief, and the online concert series is showing no signs of stopping, even announcing a Bayanihan Musikahan special event.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, who helped spearhead the event, announced on his Facebook page that "Bayanihan Musikahan Specials" is happening on May 3 at 11 pm. Details on where the stream will be available have yet to be announced.

The show, done in partnership with ABS-CBN, will be topbilled by Lea Salonga, Gary Valenciano, and Martin Nievera, each of whom have performed their own shows throughout the concert series.

The show will also include performances from the Ryan Cayabyab Singers, as well as the '90s music group Smokey Mountain, who are reuniting for the event. Composer and arranger Louie Ocampo will be making a special appearance, as well as "a host of top stars in the folk-rock firmament" and other surprise guests.

The first season of Bayanihan Musikahan ends on Friday, April 24, with a performance from Cayabyab at 8 pm. – Rappler.com