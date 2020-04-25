MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Music and multimedia art collective Bawal Clan and hip hop group Owfuck recently dropped "Ligaw," the second single from their upcoming collaborative project, Ligtas.

The track was produced by Pope Fiction (as Hidden Leaf Soundsystem) and Yung Bawal, with Owfuck’s Astro, Lexus and Paul Cassimir, and Bawal Clan’s Ankhten Brown, Rjay Ty, Lex Luthor, and Nuevo rapping.

"While I was working on [this track], Pope started getting ideas of his own to add," Yung Bawal said. "Went on from there ‘til it ended up sounding how it does now with a biggie sample in the hook. [It] reminds me of 'Nikes On My Feet' by Mac Miller, the way it's chopped up."

The track sends a timely message as the rappers highlight how life's challenges and difficulties can help people grow stronger.

Astro said that the track is about going with the flow, no matter what problems arise: "Pinapakita dito kung paano ko ginawang inspirasyon ang pagkakamali (This song shows how I turn mistakes into inspiration)."

"Ligaw" is the second of 3 singles to be released by Bawal Clan and Owfuck off their upcoming collaborative album, Ligtas – the product of what was supposed to be a one-off recording between the two groups.

"Pating Sa Kadiliman," the first single released on April 17, talks about the unknown threats that surround us: predators that present themselves in different ways – from judgmental and close-minded people, tp those who are fake, those who are selfish, those who abuse their power, and to systemic injustice.

Bawal Clan is a collective of music and multimedia arts specialists that have come together to express their creativity through hip-hop, while Owfuck, is a group from Tondo, Manila, that has been part of the underground music scene for the past 7 years. – Rappler.com