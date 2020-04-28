MANILA, Philippines – Universal Philippines denied any involvement in 'Iisang Dagat," the controversial song written by the Chinese embassy touting the supposed partnership between the Philippines and China in facing the coronavirus pandemic.

The song's music video is up on the Chinatown TV YouTube channel – which thanks Universal Records Philippines in the caption, along with other companies and "everyone who contributed to this video and the battle against COVID-19."

But in a statement on April 27, the record label said that they are "not in any way involved in the track."

"Contrary to what is included in its YouTube caption, the company did not participate in the production and promotion of the said song," it said.

Universal Records Philippines said that Chinatown TV had invited them to help promote the song prior to its release, but that they had declined.

The label said that the inclusion of their name in the caption was done without their consent, and has "misled audiences" on their involvement in the project.

"We advise everyone to be vigilant in such matters, and to continue to watch out for their health and safety at this time," the label said.

"Iisang Dagat" was penned by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and was sung by Camaraines Sur Vice Governor Imelda Papin, along with Chinese diplomat Xia Wenxin, Filipino-Chinese singer Jhonvid Bangayan, and Chinese actor Yubin.

The song, released on April 23, sparked outrage online as Filipinos pointed out China's moves to claim the West Philippine Sea.

The song's release came just a day after two diplomatic protests were filed by the Philippines against China for violating international law and Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

The protests were made over China pointing a radar gun at a Philippine Navy ship in Philippine waters, and declaring that portions of Philippine territory were part of its Hainan province. – Rappler.com