MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas Singers (USTS) alumni all over the world reunited to perform composer Dodjie Simon’s anthemic "Isang Dugo, Isang Lahi at Musika," an expression of solidarity as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

95 USTS alumni came together from their homes to sing the song, with choral arrangement by Dr. Joel Navarro.





The founder and conductor of 2-time Choir of the World Champion and 2019 Choir of the World Champion of Champions, Prof. Fidel G. Calalang, Jr, credits the seed of the special project taking root when a USTS Physician alumna expressed exhaustion from being a COVID-19 frontliner, yearning for the comfort of music in such difficult times.

"The power of music! I guess it all started there and the rest is magical. God led us anew to a true blessing!," said USTS founder Fidel G Calalang Jr.

The song, written and recorded in Filipino, was translated for English subtitling to communicate its universal message of hope and peace to non-Filipino viewers.

The project began in mid-April, when USTS alumni from all over the world – 26 of which are frontliners – recorded vocal tracks individually with their mobile phones. The video project titled #HeartHealHope was then released on social media last week.

The project is also a gesture of gratitude and support to frontliners, healthcare warriors, survivors and those affected by the crisis. – Rappler.com