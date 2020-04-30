MANILA, Philippines – Sharon Cuneta will be holding a Mother's Day concert online on May 10 in partnership with ABS-CBN.

The fundraising concert, called Sharon: Love and Music, A Mother’s Day Special, will stream online on May 10 at 8pm. Audience can watch via ABS-CBN Facebook, YouTube, and ABS-CBN's entertainment website.

Sharon will be joined by Louie Ocampo. Proceeds from the concert will go to ABS-CBN's Pantawid Pag-Ibig program. – Rappler.com