MANILA, Philippines — After a 4-year hiatus from writing his own music, Rico Blanco returns with a new single, "This Too Shall Pass," a song that describes the anxiety of living alone in a pandemic.

The song, released early on May 1, was written from a place of discomfort and fear, as Rico watched frontliners risking their lives, people going hungry, and the social order crumbling to pieces. Feeling powerless, he turned to music.

"My efforts are little in light of a pandemic like this," Rico said. "As big as my imagination is for this song, I also feel that it’s not enough. But it’s what I can do and contribute as a musician.”

"This Too Shall Pass" is Rico Blanco’s first solo single in 4 years, and his most personal to date. It took Rico two weeks to finish the song – although he almost did not.

“Some songs are anchored on truth, but they are wrapped and adorned in a lot of romanticized thoughts,” he shared. “This song is real, inwards and also outwards; it’s something that I really want to tell every single person. I wasn’t able to give a message to the frontliners, and I feel very guilty about this. I needed to finish this, and I want them to hear this. I know each one of us is going through something. I wrote this song as my way to reach out.”

The song is available on various digital and streaming platforms worldwide via Sony Music Philippines, with a music video to be released soon. – Rappler.com