MANILA, Philippines – Avril Lavigne recently released a rerecorded version of her song “Warrior” as a tribute to frontliners around the world, and to “every single one who has had their world shaken.”

The song was released on April 24, while a music video was released on Friday, May 1. It features frontliners all over the world – including a healthcare worker from San Lazaro Hospital and law enforcers in Manila.

“Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armor and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. Overnight everyone was asked to battle. Overnight everyone became warriors,” Avril said in an earlier tweet.

“I rerecorded ‘Warrior’ to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing,” she said, dedicating the song to workers at hospitals, the postal service, grocery stories, and policemen and firemen.

The song is available for streaming on various digital platforms. Proceeds from the song and video will go towards providing PPE for frontliners, via Project HOPE and the Avril Lavigne Foundation. – Rappler.com