MANILA, Philippines – Regine Velasquez released her own version of the song "Istorya," popularized by The Juans, on Friday, May 1.

The song, released by Viva Records, was performed by Regine in the 2019 concert Iconic and most recently at the One Night with Regine online concert, which streamed last April 25.

Regine's version of the song was arranged by Raul Mitra, with whom she has worked numerous times in her concerts.

The song is now available in Spotify and iTunes. – Rappler.com