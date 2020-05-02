MANILA, Philippines – Up next on Rappler Live Jam's home edition is Alex Bruce, the 13-year-old rapper making waves on the local hip-hop scene.

Alex started rapping at age 4, and honed her love for hip-hop thanks to her parents (her dad was part of a hip-hop group, and her mom is a massive fan of R&B).

Since then, she's written and released several songs, shared the stage with the likes of Ruby Ibarra and Nathan & Mercury, and recently collaborated with Fil-Canadian songwriter August Rigo, who's worked with talents such as Justin Bieber, One Direction, Kehlani, and BTS.

The product of that collaboration, Alex's latest single "Go Crazy," was released in February.

Catch Alex as she performs several of her songs on Rappler Live Jam!