MANILA, Philippines – National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, who turns 66 on May 4, gifted music lovers with a new song as the Philippines struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Kapit Lahat" is a song of reassurance, unity, and the hope that we will get through this crisis together.

The song debuted on Sunday, May 3 during the Taumbayan to the Rescue concert, aired on ABS-CBN. The song is performed by the Ryan Cayabyab Singers.

Cayabyab earlier announced the song on his social media acounts.

Cayabyab spearheaded "Bayanihan Musikahan," an organization that has raised over P68 millon through live at-home concerts with the country's biggest artists. Funds raised by the concerts go to sectors worst hit by the coronavirus lockdowns.

"Kapit Lahat" is available on Spotify, ITunes and Deezer.