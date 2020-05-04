MANILA, Philippines – Members of '90s group Smokey Mountain and National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab on Sunday, May 3 sang 3 of their biggest hits during the Taumbayan To The Rescue: A Special Bayanihan Musikahan Concert, which aired on ABS-CBN.

Tony Lambino, Jeffrey Hidalgo, Geneva Cruz, James Coronel, Chedi Vergara, Shar Santos, Jayson Angangan, and Anna Fegi performed "Da Coconut Nut" followed by a medley of "Paraiso" and "Better World."

The performance was accompanied with archive footage of their performances during the early '90s.

On April 24, Cayabyab teased the group's reunion for the show.

Taumbayan To The Rescue also featured performances by Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Lea Salonga, and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers, who sang the song "Kapit Lahat." – Rappler.com