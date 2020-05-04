MANILA, Philippines – EXO leader and lead vocalist Suho will enlist in the military on May 14.

Suho himself made the announcement on their official online fan community portal, according to Korean entertainment site Soompi. Korean men are required to serve the military for at least a year and a half, depending on the branch they choose to serve.

The EXO leader, in a letter translated by Soompi, said he will be enlisting on May 14 and that he will "really miss our EXO-L during that time." Citing a source from SM Entertainment, Soompi said the time and location of Suho's enlistment will not be announced.

Suho recently released his debut solo EP, Self-Portrait.

Two other members of EXO – Xiumin and D.O. – are current serving in the military. EXO debuted in 2012 and has since become among the most popular and influential K-pop acts. – Rappler.com