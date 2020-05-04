MANILA, Philippines – BLINKS have at least one more thing to look forward to, after YG Entertainment confirmed K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to release new music with a comeback in June, according to entertainment portal Soompi.

YG, which manages the 4-member girl group, made the announcement after entertainment site STARNEWS reported that Jennie, Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo had finished recording their new album and are scheduling music video shoots in May.

It's been a while since BLACKPINK came out with new music. They released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019. They debuted in 2016.

Even then, the group's been busy. They performed in Coachella in 2019 and recently concluded the Blackpink World Tour (In Your Area). – Rappler.com