MANILA, Philippines – The UP Singing Ambassadors performed Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion's "The Prayer" as a tribute to medical personnel battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Singing Ambassadors also paid tribute to doctors who died from the coronavirus.

The video also included footage of medical frontliners from all over the world.

"The Prayer" was recently performed by Bocelli and Dion together with Lang Lang, Lady Gaga, and John Legend during the One World: Together At Home special.

As of Monday, May 4, confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines have risen to 9,485 with 623 confirmed deaths due to the virus. – Rappler.com