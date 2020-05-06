MANILA, Philippines – If there's anyone who can break the internet on her birthday, it's Grammy Award-winning singer (and the voice of all our heartbreaks), Adele.

On Instagram on May 6, the singer posted a photo of herself in a black dress, thanking her followers for "the birthday love."

"I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she said. She then thanked the frontliners "who are keeping us safe while risking their lives!"

"You are truly our angels," she said.

After the post went up, "Adele" trended on Twitter, with many people stunned by the singer's "glow up" and weight loss (while also pointing out her newly-realized resemblance to actress Sarah Paulson).

Of course, others quickly pointed out that Adele has always been beautiful, no matter what her weight.

Still others looked forward to a new album – which she previously told friends would be released in September 2020.

Her most recent album, 25, came out in 2015, and carried the hit single "Hello." The record won Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. – Rappler.com