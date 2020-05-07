MANILA, Philippines – South Korean entertainment group SM Entertainment announced that they are now holding online auditions for aspiring K-pop stars around the world.

According to their website, applicants can just send in their profile and full-body photo to SM's casting director via email or through their website. They should also attach a video file of a dance performance or a music file of a song rendition.

Although participants of any gender or nationality can apply, only those born between the years 2000 and 2010 will be accepted.

In 2019, SM Entertainment also held auditions in 6 countries, including Japan, Vietnam, US, Canada, Thailand, and Indonesia. Through SM's auditions, they've scouted K-pop stars like Wendy and Joy from Red Velvet, NCT's Johnny, Yangyang from WayV, and former f(x) member Amber.

SM Entertainment manages some of K-pop's biggest names, such as Super Junior, Red Velvet, Girls' Generation, EXO, and SHINee. – Rappler.com