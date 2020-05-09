MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed the epic special that brought together some of the country’s most beloved singers (even those who are no longer as active in the industry), here’s your chance to catch it again online.

Taumbayan to the Rescue: A Bayanihan Musikahan Special will stream via Facebook at 9 pm on May 9. The musical special will air over the Bayanihan Musikahan Facebook page and the Rappler Facebook page, among others.

The special, which first aired on May 3 over ABS-CBN, featured the likes of Ryan Cayabyab, Martin Nievera, Lea Salonga, Gary Valenciano, Noel Cabangon, Ebe Dancel, Raimund Marasigan, and Chito Miranda, among others.

It was during the broadcast the Ryan Cayabyab’s latest composition, “Kapit Lahat,” was premiered. Sung by the Ryan Cayabyab Singers, the song speaks of resilience and togetherness as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Smokey Mountain members also reunited to perform together, complete with stock footage from their performances in the 90s.

Bayanihan Musikahan is a series of online concerts livestreamed through Facebook. It was initiated by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab and 4 friends to help vulnerable sectors in the coronavirus lockdown. Metro Manila and other parts of the country have been under lockdown since mid-March to curb the spread of the virus.

Since its inception on March 19, over 100 at-home concerts have streamed live via Bayanihan Musikahan’s Facebook page and the Facebook pages of the respective artists.

Bayanihan Musikahan works with the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) and the Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilya ng Pantawid (SNPP). Over P70 million in cash and P20 million in kind have been raised through the project. To date, more than 50,000 food packs have been distributed to families who need it the most.

Taumbayan to the Rescue is the group’s thank you for those who’ve donated during the first 6 weeks of the lockdown. – Rappler.com