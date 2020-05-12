MANILA, Philippines – It goes without saying that Ben&Ben’s love songs have had quite the impact on their countless listeners – but as it turns out, their listeners’ love stories also make the impact on the band. The story of one listener in particular apparently struck the band so much they even wrote a song about it.

In a comment on the music video for the band’s song, “Pagtingin,” a certain “Anne jou” shared her experience of being secretly in love with her best friend from high school – and attending his wedding to another woman 8 years later.

“Before his wedding he thanked me for being his best friend and told me that before he met the girl he got married to, he loved me first. For 5 years. But he was also scared of losing me so he just decided to keep it,” she wrote.

“I was shocked and I slightly had anger towards the world. We didn’t know that if only one of us dared to make a move, a lifetime was waiting for us,” she said. “So people, while you can, please express how you really feel so that in the end you won’t regret anything.”

Ben&Ben shared a screenshot of the comment on their Twitter on May 11 with the caption “damn.” The following day, May 12, they retweeted themselves saying “this kept us up last night that we ended up writing a new song about it.”

They didn’t give any more details on the new song – but fans can at least look forward to another Ben&Ben tearjerker sometime in the future.

The 9-piece folk-pop band recently celebrated their 3rd anniversary together on May 10. – Rappler.com