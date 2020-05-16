MANILA, Philippines – It’s been nearly 20 years since Eminem brought the song “Stan” into the world – and now Gloc-9 and Mayonnaise released their own version of it while under quarantine.

The cover, released on Mayonnaise’s YouTube channel on May 14, features the band performing the music, with vocalist Monty Macalino singing the chorus, a sample of Dido’s “Thank You.” Of course, Gloc-9 rapped all of Eminem’s parts.

In the caption, Mayonnaise said that they had asked Gloc-9 to collaborate with them, and that he chose the song.

“Alam naman natin na hindi pa sigurado ang lahat. Baka ma-extend pa talaga ang lockdown hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi sa buong mundo. Pero ganun pa man, nakakatuwa pa rin na kahit nasa mga bahay lang tayo, posible pa ring makagawa ng musika,” the band said.

(We know nothing is certain. The lockdown could be extended, not just in the Philippines, but around the world. Even then, it’s still nice that even while we’re all at home, we can still make music.)

”Stan”– which is told from the perspective of an overly-obssessive fan – is considered one of the rapper’s signature tracks. It was first released in November 2000, as the third single from Eminem’s album The Marshall Mathers LP. – Rappler.com