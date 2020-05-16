MANILA, Philippines - Billie Eilish has postponed her Where Do We Go? world tour as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put the live music industry on hold.

A May 14 statement on the "bad guy" singer's Twitter said that all dates on her tour – including a Manila stop – has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution" and that "all dates are proactively being rescheduled."

"As soon as dates are finalized, Billie will share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly," the tweet said.

Her website also listed all her upcoming tour dates as "postponed."

The concert's local promoter MMI Live and ticketing partner SM Tickets have yet to release refund details.

The 18-year-old pop wunderkind – who swept the Grammy Awards in January 2014 – was originally scheduled to perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 5.

Her tour also included stops in Jakarta, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei, Shanghai, and Seoul. – Rappler.com