MANILA, Philippines – Here’s a bit of much-needed good news for all the BLINKS of the world: BLACKPINK is set to release their first full-length album in September.

In a May 18 announcement, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment said that the K-pop girl group has “completed recording over 10 new tracks and finished working on their first official album.”

The agency also announced that the group’s new single to be released in June will be the album’s title song.

YG Entertainment teased more new material from BLACKPINK – including another track to be released “in special format” in July or August, and a music video, which members Jennie, Rose, Lisa, and Jisoo are currently practicing choreography for.

It’s been a while since BLINKS heard new music from the group, which is made up of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. Their last release was in April 2019 with their EP, Kill this Love.

Aside from BLACKPINK’s long-awaited comeback, fans are also waiting for the group’s collaboration with Lady Gaga on her song “Sour Candy” from her upcoming album Chromatica, set to be released on May 29. – Rappler.com