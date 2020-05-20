MANILA, Philippines – Alanis Morissette may have had to postpone her Manila show, but fans of the singer can still catch her online, in an event with the cast of Jagged Little Pill, the Broadway show based on her 1995 album of the same name.

The event was livestreamed on the Jagged Little Pill Facebook and YouTube on May 19, 8 pm (May 20, 8 am, Philippine time), and is still up for viewing now.

The event features Alanis, along with the musical’s creative team and cast coming together to talk about how they’ve been under the lockdown, and to perform several of Alanis’ songs from the musical.

The show featured a frontline nurse (and a fan of the show), and offered her and her family free tickets to the show to thank her for the work she is doing. The show ended with Alanis herself performing “Hand In My Pocket” with her band, followed by the cast’s performance of her anthemic “You Learn.”

The event is free to stream, but viewers are encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund, which provides assistance to workers in the performing arts and entertainment industry who are in need. – Rappler.com