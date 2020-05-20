MANILA, Philippines – It's been nearly 3 years since Lorde released her second studio album, Melodrama – and fans have been waiting for new music from the singer-songwriter since.

Finally, some new music seems to be on the way, according to an update Lorde sent in an email to her fans.

In the email, sent May 19, the New Zealand native gave an update on her current situation, including how life in New Zealand is slowly going back to normal. She also shared how she grieved for her dog Pearl, who died in October 2019.

She then said that she started returning to the studio in December 2019 "just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out. Happy, playful things."

"I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening," she said, sharing that musician and producer Jack Antonoff flew to Auckland to work with her, and she flew to Los Angeles as well.

"A thing started to take shape," she said, just before the world went on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're still working away – Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it'll take a while longer."

She said that she sees her fans' messages online and "can feel the (extremely sweet, EXTREMELY flattering) desperation" for her music, and that she understands – but she encouraged her fans to enjoy the wait.

"In my opinion, the greatest treat I can give you is work that will last 10, 20, 30 years. And that kind of work takes time. So if you can, I'd like for you to try tuning in to the time spent waiting for something of the highest quality to arrive. Enjoy the sensation as it builds. When the moment comes, our wave will crest super fucking high," she said.

She also said that she's excited to get back to touring once it's safe to do so again.

"When it's safe, I can't wait to hug you again," she told her fans.

"The work is so fucking goof, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it," she added.

Lorde rose to fame in 2013 with her song "Royals," a single from her debut EP, The Love Club EP, which was also included in her debut album, Pure Heroine, released in the same year. The song won her two Grammy Awards, while the album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album.

In 2018, Melodrama earned her a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year – the awards' most prestigious category. – Rappler.com