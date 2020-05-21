MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a grim year, but trust Carly Rae Jepsen to bring a little light to her loyal followers everywhere – the pop star recently teased the release of the second part to her 2019 album Dedicated.

On her Instagram on May 21, Carly posted a video showing fans’ tweets, asking for Dedicated Side B. The end of the video closes in on the word ‘dedicated,’ zooming in further to show that it is spelled out with multiple letter Bs

Carly didn’t mention any other details on this potential release – but fans are now on high alert. Carly had also released a companion EP to her 2015 album Emotion, and many fans will attest that Emotion Side B was just as good, with tracks like “Cry,” “Store,” and “Higher.”

Dedicated is Carly’s fourth studio album, and was released in May 2019. She went on tour with the album in the same year, stopping by Manila for a show at the New Frontier Theater in October. (READ: Carly Rae Jepsen in Manila: ‘No such thing as too much’)

Since Dedicated, she’s released a new single, “Let’s Be Friends,” which came out in February 2020. – Rappler.com