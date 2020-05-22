Published 8:00 AM, May 22, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – Music channel Myx announced on Thursday, May 21 the nominees for the Myx Awards 2020 with IV of Spades and Shanti Dope leading this year's nominations.

IV of Spades is nominated in 6 categories including Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Urban Video of the Year, and Song of the Year for "Come Inside of My Heart." The group is also nominated for their collaboration with Rico Blanco in “Nagbabalik” for Rock Video of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.

Shanti Dope is also nominated for 6 awards, 4 of these for his collaboration with KZ Tandingan for the song “Imposible." He is also nominated under the Music Video and Urban Video of the Year for his song "Amatz."

Moira dela Torre scored 5 nominations, while Ben&Ben and SB19 have 3 nominations each.

The awards will be given through a virtual celebration. Fans have until July 10 to nominate for their favorite artists in their respective categories.

Here is the list of nominees:

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Amatz" – Shanti Dope

"Come Inside of My Heart" – IV of Spades

"Imposible"– KZ and Shanti Dope

"Options" – Inigo Pascual

"Summer" – James Reid and Nadine Lustre

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Come Inside of My Heart" – IV of Spades

"Go Up" – SB19

"Imposible"– KZ and Shanti Dope

"Mabagal" – Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre

"Pagtingin" Ben&Ben

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ben&Ben

Inigo Pascual

IV of Spades

Moira dela Torre

SB19

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gibbs

Kakie

SB19

Syd Hartha

Zephanie

MELLOW VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"365 Araw ng Eroplanong Papel" – MNL48

"Huling Sandali" – December Avenue

"Kakayanin Kaya" – Maymay Entrata

"Mabagal" – Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre

"Pagtingin" – Ben&Ben

ROCK VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Come Inside of My Heart" – IV of Spades

"Manila" – One Click Straight

"Nagbabalik" – Rico Blanco and IV of Spades

"Peklat Cream" – Bita and the Botflies

"Sino" – Unique

URBAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Amatz" – Shanti Dope

"Dalaga" – Allmost

"Fiend" – James Reid featuring Just Hush

"Imposible"– KZ and Shanti Dope

"Pull it Off" – Alex Bruce

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

"Imposible"– KZ and Shanti Dope

"Mabagal" – Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre

"Maleta" – Gloc-9 featuring Julie San Jose

"Nagbabalik" – Rico Blanco and IV of Spades

"Patawad, Paalam" – Moira dela Torre and I Belong to the Zoo

INTERNATIONAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"7 Rings" – Ariana Grande

"Boy with Luv" – BTS featuring Halsey

"Lover" – Taylor Swift

"Señorita" – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

"Sucker" – Jonas Brothers

MYX CELEBRITY VJ OF THE YEAR

CK Kieron and Vivoree Esclito

Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes

Ricci Rivero

Diana Zubiri, Iza Calzado, Karylle, and Sunshine Dizon

Yam Concepcion

Ylona Garcia

Michael V

Kakie

Lou Yanong Andre Brouillette

Kiara Takahashi and Gino Roque

Franki Russell and Diana Mackey

Fumiya Sankai and Yamyam Gucong

– Rappler.com