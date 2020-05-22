IV of Spades, Shanti Dope lead Myx Awards 2020 nominations
MANILA, Philippines – Music channel Myx announced on Thursday, May 21 the nominees for the Myx Awards 2020 with IV of Spades and Shanti Dope leading this year's nominations.
IV of Spades is nominated in 6 categories including Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Urban Video of the Year, and Song of the Year for "Come Inside of My Heart." The group is also nominated for their collaboration with Rico Blanco in “Nagbabalik” for Rock Video of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.
Shanti Dope is also nominated for 6 awards, 4 of these for his collaboration with KZ Tandingan for the song “Imposible." He is also nominated under the Music Video and Urban Video of the Year for his song "Amatz."
Moira dela Torre scored 5 nominations, while Ben&Ben and SB19 have 3 nominations each.
The awards will be given through a virtual celebration. Fans have until July 10 to nominate for their favorite artists in their respective categories.
Here is the list of nominees:
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- "Amatz" – Shanti Dope
- "Come Inside of My Heart" – IV of Spades
- "Imposible"– KZ and Shanti Dope
- "Options" – Inigo Pascual
- "Summer" – James Reid and Nadine Lustre
SONG OF THE YEAR
- "Come Inside of My Heart" – IV of Spades
- "Go Up" – SB19
- "Imposible"– KZ and Shanti Dope
- "Mabagal" – Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre
- "Pagtingin" Ben&Ben
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ben&Ben
- Inigo Pascual
- IV of Spades
- Moira dela Torre
- SB19
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Gibbs
- Kakie
- SB19
- Syd Hartha
- Zephanie
MELLOW VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- "365 Araw ng Eroplanong Papel" – MNL48
- "Huling Sandali" – December Avenue
- "Kakayanin Kaya" – Maymay Entrata
- "Mabagal" – Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre
- "Pagtingin" – Ben&Ben
ROCK VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- "Come Inside of My Heart" – IV of Spades
- "Manila" – One Click Straight
- "Nagbabalik" – Rico Blanco and IV of Spades
- "Peklat Cream" – Bita and the Botflies
- "Sino" – Unique
URBAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- "Amatz" – Shanti Dope
- "Dalaga" – Allmost
- "Fiend" – James Reid featuring Just Hush
- "Imposible"– KZ and Shanti Dope
- "Pull it Off" – Alex Bruce
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- "Imposible"– KZ and Shanti Dope
- "Mabagal" – Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre
- "Maleta" – Gloc-9 featuring Julie San Jose
- "Nagbabalik" – Rico Blanco and IV of Spades
- "Patawad, Paalam" – Moira dela Torre and I Belong to the Zoo
INTERNATIONAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- "7 Rings" – Ariana Grande
- "Boy with Luv" – BTS featuring Halsey
- "Lover" – Taylor Swift
- "Señorita" – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
- "Sucker" – Jonas Brothers
MYX CELEBRITY VJ OF THE YEAR
- CK Kieron and Vivoree Esclito
- Kyle Echarri and Andrea Brillantes
- Ricci Rivero
- Diana Zubiri, Iza Calzado, Karylle, and Sunshine Dizon
- Yam Concepcion
- Ylona Garcia
- Michael V
- Kakie
- Lou Yanong Andre Brouillette
- Kiara Takahashi and Gino Roque
- Franki Russell and Diana Mackey
- Fumiya Sankai and Yamyam Gucong
– Rappler.com