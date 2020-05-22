MANILA, Philippines – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the latest pop queens to join in on the campaign to save 2020 as they release their collaboration, "Rain on Me."

The song, part of Lady Gaga's upcoming album Chromatica, was released on Friday, May 22. Both singers shared the song on their social media accounts, with Lady Gaga sharing how the song came about.

"One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things," Lady Gaga said in a tweet, before thanking Ariana and telling her she loves her.

"Now when I cry instead of fighting it I say 'I'm ready, rain on me,'" she said, also thanking producer Bloodpop for encouraging her to keep going despite her sadness.

"Turns out even if you don’t feel good enough you still can be. I heard my joy back when we wrote this song. It was there, I just needed to find it," she said.

She sent a timely message to her beloved fans, her little monsters, saying "if we're gonna cry we're gonna cry together, but we're gonna dance while we do it."

At the same time, Ariana spoke about how she and Lady Gaga connected.

"One time ...I met a woman who knew pain the same way I did... who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and whose heart was bigger than her whole body," Ariana tweeted. "She immediately felt like a sister to me."

"She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry!" Ariana said.

"I hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both," she said. "I love you Lady Gaga, u stunning superwoman!"

The two also announced a music video release for May 22, 1 pm ET (May 23, 1 am, Philippine time).

"Rain on Me" is the second single from Chromatica, which is set for release on May 29. She dropped the album's first single, "Stupid Love," in February. The album includes collaborations with Ariana, Blackpink, and Elton John. – Rappler.com